DISH Network Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for DISH Network in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DISH. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.80.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

