Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

