Diametric Capital LP Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after buying an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after buying an additional 145,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 572,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,414. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

