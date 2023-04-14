DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 3.4%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.96. 701,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,482,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

