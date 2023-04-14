DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.27. 310,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,839. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,183. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

