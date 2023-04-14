Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.26

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 30906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.96.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
