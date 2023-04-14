Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.26

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 30906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.96.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

