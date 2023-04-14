Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $221.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.