Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 680,315 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 127.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 580,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

