Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $127,754.08 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,774. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.