Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $127,754.08 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,774. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.34.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
