DeFiChain (DFI) Hits Market Cap of $366.09 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $366.09 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,005,091,263 coins and its circulating supply is 687,457,888 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

