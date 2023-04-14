DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

DCP opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

