Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.48. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.
Davide Campari-Milano Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
