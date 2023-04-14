Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.