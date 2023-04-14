CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.