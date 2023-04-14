Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $13.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.