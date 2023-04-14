Critical Contrast: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and China Automotive Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.65 million 11.19 -$98.71 million ($0.63) -0.38 China Automotive Systems $529.55 million 0.28 $21.18 million $0.69 7.01

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

30.9% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AEye has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,706.72% -81.50% -62.75% China Automotive Systems 3.99% 6.45% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AEye and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,966.12%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats AEye on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

