Critical Analysis: Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Palatin Technologies and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies -1,043.32% -206.99% -102.59% CV Sciences -50.69% -529.25% -53.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palatin Technologies and CV Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $1.47 million 20.02 -$36.20 million ($3.08) -0.86 CV Sciences $16.20 million 0.42 -$8.21 million ($0.08) -0.56

Analyst Ratings

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Palatin Technologies. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Palatin Technologies and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 CV Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palatin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,793.94%. Given Palatin Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palatin Technologies is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of CV Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Palatin Technologies beats CV Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The company was founded by Carl Spana and John K. A. Prendergast on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

About CV Sciences

(Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.