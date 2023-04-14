Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $14.37 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 334.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

