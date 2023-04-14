CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.32.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
