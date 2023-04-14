CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.32.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

