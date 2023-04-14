Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 90.4% in March

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the March 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter worth $365,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,378. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

