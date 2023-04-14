Credit Suisse Group Cuts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $300.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.68. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

