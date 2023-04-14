Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,272 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $223.72. The stock had a trading volume of 764,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.10 and a 200 day moving average of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

