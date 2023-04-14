Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,008 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 181,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 196,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,219. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.