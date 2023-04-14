Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 946 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.



