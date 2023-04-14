Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 910,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

