Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.93 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON remained flat at $195.90 during trading on Friday. 461,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

