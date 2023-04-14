Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYG. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHYG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.48. 165,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

