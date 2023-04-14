Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,691.51

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,691.51 ($20.95) and traded as low as GBX 1,120 ($13.87). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($13.99), with a volume of 140,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.48) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, March 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The company has a market capitalization of £394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,947.37 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,736.84%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,995.40 ($61,913.81). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,235 shares of company stock worth $8,988,405. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

