Craig Hallum Raises Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target to $50.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

EBIX stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Ebix has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

