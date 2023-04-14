Covenant Price Hits $0.25 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and $7,534.97 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

