Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$2.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CJR.B. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. 4,349,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$274.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.