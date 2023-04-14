Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 294,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,291. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $3,281,193. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

