Continuum Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127,929.10 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $127,929.10 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

