Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

