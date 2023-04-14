ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.45.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,408. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.