Compound (COMP) Price Tops $45.15

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $45.15 or 0.00148450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $328.12 million and $28.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

