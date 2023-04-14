Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 147,037 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

