Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.92. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.