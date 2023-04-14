Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.92. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03.
Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.