Clover Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $28.77 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $28.77 million and $3.42 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 425,670,258 coins and its circulating supply is 221,825,153 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

