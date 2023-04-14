Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.86.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $1.09 on Monday. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clene by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

