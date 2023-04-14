Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 75 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.29. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

