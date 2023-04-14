Clean Yield Group Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.08.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

