Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CZBS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

