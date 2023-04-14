Citigroup Raises Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $95.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,750,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,846,600 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.