Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 55 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 91.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Circle Property Stock Performance

CRC stock remained flat at GBX 55 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The stock has a market cap of £16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 35.62. Circle Property has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 258 ($3.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.05.

Get Circle Property alerts:

Circle Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.