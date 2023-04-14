Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 55 Per Share

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 91.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Circle Property’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Circle Property Stock Performance
CRC stock remained flat at GBX 55 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The stock has a market cap of £16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 35.62. Circle Property has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 258 ($3.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.05.
Circle Property Company Profile
