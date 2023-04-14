Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.16

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 3740013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

