China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.38

Shares of China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

China CITIC Bank Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

