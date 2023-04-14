Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2023

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHSGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.