Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

