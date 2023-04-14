Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,471 shares of company stock valued at $699,325. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. 13,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.31. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.