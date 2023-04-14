Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $305.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.69. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

